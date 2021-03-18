M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.13 and last traded at $56.40. 599,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 670,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

