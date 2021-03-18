MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 620,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 820,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.
MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,588,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
