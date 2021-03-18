MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 620,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 820,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.40.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,588,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.