Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Magellan Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

