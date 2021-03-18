MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.75. 629,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 897,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.