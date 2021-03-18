Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 16,103 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 344.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

