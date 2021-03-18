Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 199,531 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

