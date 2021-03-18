Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

