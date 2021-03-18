Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.