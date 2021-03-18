Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ADMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.