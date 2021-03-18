Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 10,869 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 106.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,645.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,450 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

