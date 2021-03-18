Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 4,535 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

THO opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

