Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 4,535 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

