Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,986 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 449.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

