Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 110,000 Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,729,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SGAMU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.