Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,609 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Establishment Labs worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,076. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESTA opened at $59.57 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.