Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 169.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $109.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

