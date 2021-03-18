Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 570,813 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $18,720,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SEI Investments by 20.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $62.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

