Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

DSACU stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

