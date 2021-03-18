Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.12 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP opened at $22.27 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

