Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.12 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNP opened at $22.27 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.
CenterPoint Energy Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.