Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.38, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

