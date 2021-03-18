Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

