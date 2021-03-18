Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 58,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,876 shares of company stock valued at $146,010,020 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.65 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.