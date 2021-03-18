Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

