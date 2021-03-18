Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.32 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $265.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

