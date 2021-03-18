Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

