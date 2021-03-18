Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

