Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

