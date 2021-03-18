Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

