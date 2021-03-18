Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSACU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

OTCMKTS DSACU opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

