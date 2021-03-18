Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $143.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

