Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

