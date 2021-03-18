Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 16,103 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 344.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

