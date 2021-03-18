Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 25,986 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,986 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,334,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $85,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 449.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

