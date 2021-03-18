Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 78,722 Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Novus Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Capital stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Novus Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

