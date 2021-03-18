Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,662,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Synaptics by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 55,648 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $143.51. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

