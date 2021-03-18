Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

