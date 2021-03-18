Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

