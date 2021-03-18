Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $194.25 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

