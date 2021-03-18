Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $194.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

