Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,729,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

