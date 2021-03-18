Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTAQU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,665,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,046,000.

VTAQU stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

