Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,788,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,134,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,046,000.

OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

