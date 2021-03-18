Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.95. 2,659,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,691,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,062,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

