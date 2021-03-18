Maincoin Price Tops $0.0029 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $9,954.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

