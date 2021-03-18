Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

MLVF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

