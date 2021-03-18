Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 411,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Apple by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Apple by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,617,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $878,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,650 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,427,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,047,053,000 after purchasing an additional 626,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

