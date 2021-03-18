MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 6.9%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 3,724,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,183,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $897.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

