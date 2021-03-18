MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $142.12 million and approximately $31.38 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,862,721 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

