Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.02

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 16798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,322,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,464 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $18,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

