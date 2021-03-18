Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.68

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.68 and last traded at C$27.54, with a volume of 2925340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.59.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.99. The company has a market cap of C$53.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.